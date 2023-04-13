The Hopkins County Genealogical Society is sponsoring an event where the community can hear from Hezekiah Watkins of Jackson, Mississippi.
The event will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Covenant Community Church, 1055 N. Main Street.
Genealogical Society member Steven Ray said hearing from Watkins is a great opportunity for the community because he played a vital role in fighting for civil rights in America.
“As with WWII veterans and people who grew up in this generation, once they are gone, that story is forgotten,” he said. “I think as long as he is going to be in the area, it is an interesting true story that people should hear.”
Watkins, at the age of 13, was the youngest freedom rider in Mississippi to be arrested and put on death row. After five days with no due process, Watkins was released by then-Mississippi Governor Ross Barnett, who ordered his discharge at the behest of the late President John F. Kennedy.
From that point on, Watkins devoted his life to pursuing equality and Civil Rights. He was arrested more than 109 times, often with excessive force.
Today, Watkins is the museum docent for the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum. He said one of his greatest enjoyments is getting to teach younger generations the importance of embracing the past to create a better future.
“I want all of them to take advantage of the privilege they have today that we didn’t have,” he said.
The genealogical society said all community members are invited to come and hear Hezekiah Watkins speak and tell his story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.