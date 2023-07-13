Brightview will be having a Community Narcan Giveaway from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday outside in the Brightview area.
Karen Tapp, the community outreach manager for Brightview, said there have been a lot of accidental overdoses with fentanyl in the area.
“Now we are seeing our more senior group of citizens who may be having trouble with pain medications that are opioids,” she said. “We are seeing them have a higher risk of overdose.”
Along with Brightview giving out Narcan and overdose information to people, other health organizations will be on hand to give out information as well. She said Anthem Medicaid Dental Truck will be onsite offering dental checkups to Anthem Medicaid holders.
“Anthem Medicaid will have representatives there also,” she said.
Anthem will also have information for anyone who would like to apply for Anthem Medicaid.
The Hopkins County Health Department will be there offering COVID tests and other health information. BBQ Hawgs and Dawgs Food Truck will be set up during the event.
Tapp said Brightview will have these Narcan giveaways on the second Friday of every month to make sure Narcan is distributed to the community. She said Narcan is a life-saving medication because it reverses an opioid overdose.
“Brightview is committed to bringing more awareness about substance use treatment and prevention to the Hopkins County community,” she said. “That is why we have these monthly giveaways.”
