On Saturday night, the Dawson Springs Business and Professional Women’s Club crowned Aly McCord Miss Dawson Springs 2021.
McCord, 15, is the daughter of Brad and Brooke McCord. She attends Hopkins County Central High School where she will be a sophomore in the fall.
In her new title as Miss Dawson Springs, McCord “looks forward to being around town and getting to know everybody,” she said.
Family ties played a major role in her decision to compete for the crown.
“I thought it would be a fun experience, and I knew my cousin was going to be in the pageant,” said McCord.
McCord’s cousin, Brylee Spurlin, was named Miss Congeniality by her peers. Spurlin, 17, is the daughter of Chad and Amber Spurlin. Allie Jones, 17, was selected as first runner-up by judges. She is the daughter of Dan and Ashley Jones.
As Miss Dawson Springs 2021, McCord has a busy year ahead of her.
“First, she’ll appear at Mule Days, and then again at the Independence Day event on July 2,” said Christy Crider, a member of the BPW. “She will sell raffle tickets at the BarBQ on July 23, half-pot tickets at Dawson Springs Cars and Coffee on July 24, she will have a part in the lighting ceremony at Christmas and will have a float in the parade.”
Her reign concludes next summer when she crowns her successor.
Also at the pageant on Saturday night, Miss Dawson Springs 2019, Cameron Riley Mesa, ended her reign which was extended a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Although the restrictions of the pandemic afforded her an extra year as Miss Dawson Springs, there was no pomp and circumstance at Murray State University in 2020 when Mesa earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Nursing.
The 2016 graduate of Dawson Springs High School is the daughter of Matt and Lisa Riley, and married Joseph Mesa earlier this month.
“I appreciate Dawson Springs and the sense of family that this town brings and leaves with everyone who lives here,” said Mesa. “Thank you for giving me the opportunity to represent such a wonderful and special place.”
“Cameron, you have represented Dawson Springs quite well,” added emcee Ross Workman.
The secretary of the BPW, Betty Sisk, agreed.
“We would like to thank Cameron for representing our town so graciously,” said Sisk. “We would like to congratulate Aly, our new Miss Dawson Springs, and we look forward to working with her this year.”
