As of this morning, LG&E and Kentucky Utilities reported 6,653 outages in the Hopkins County area.
Natasha Collins, a spokesperson for KU said this is a historical storm event and they are working to restore power as quickly as possible.
“We really appreciate everybody’s patients and our goal is to restore everyone’s service and get them back to comfort and being able to restore where we can,” she said.
Crews typically work about 16 hours on the clock, then eight hours off during storm mode, she said. They are working on assessing the issues, like down wires and broken polls, and fixing them.
“In western Kentucky, we still face some challenges on even being able to access some areas,” said Collins.
In some areas, like Dawson Springs, the crews can’t get to the polls or wires to assess the damage because it is blocked.
Collins said customers can view the outage areas and report outages, if they haven’t already, through the LGE&KU app or through the storm center website, https://stormcenter.lge-ku.com/.
“The outage map always has the most up to date numbers and they are always fluid depending on where they are at with restorations,” she said.
The app and website can also tell customers where the crews are with restorations and when the estimated time of restoration will be.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.