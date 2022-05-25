Dawson Springs High School held its commencement exercises on Friday night as those in attendance admired the resilience of the 42 members of the Class of 2022.
The latest class to graduate from DSHS did not experience the traditional high school experience, in large part due to COVID-19 protocols over the past two school years and the EF-4 tornado that rocked Dawson Springs to its very core during the winter of their senior year.
In her address, Senior Class President and Salutatorian Trinity Randolph spoke of her class’ strength, adaptability, teamwork, sense of community, and selflessness, while Valedictorian Gabe Workman concluded his speech with “You are a Panther,” in reference to overcoming life’s obstacles — something his class knows all too well.
In his remarks to the class, Superintendent Leonard Whalen echoed the theme of the evening. “Your trials and tribulations have been unmatched, but they didn’t take away your spirit and grit,” he said. “You’ve overcome challenges and obstacles — you made it.”
During the ceremony, Whalen and Principal Todd Marshall confirmed the diplomas of Samuel Archer Adams, Daniel Jacob Back, Dylan Michael Baker, Ben Douglas Bivins, Skye Leigh Shea Bratcher, Avery Michelle Buntin, Nathan Lee Carson, Mathew Connor Cunningham, Calob Edward Davis, Justin Zachary Dukes, Abigail Grace Garrett, Bailey Joseph Heaton, Lyla Elizabeth Hoffhines, Madelyn Grace Huddleston, Ashley Gabriella Jennings, Alexandria Jewel Jones, Nathaniel Gregory Litchfield, Shayla Elaine Martin, Austin Alan McCutchen, Courtney Diane Menser, Shaylea Dawn Mitchell, David William Ross Moore, Cameron Lee Morris, Lyndsie Alisa Morse, James Everett Nieters, Austin O’Brien Oakley, Kendra Jade Payne, Madison Grace Purdy, Amber Nicole Putman, Nicholas Hayden Ramsey, Trinity May Randolph, Jazmyn Marie Robinson, Lane Tyler Shelton, Kamryn Faith Sizemore, Dilyn Taylor Skinner, Brylee Raelyn Sprulin, Chirsten Jean Stanley, Alaina Hope Stone, Vanessa Elizabeth Tackett, Jordan Elizabeth Thomas, Leonard Addison Whalen, and Gabe Alan Workman.
A diploma of distinction was awarded to the 11 Honor Graduates: Gabe Workman, Trinity Randolph, Skye Bratcher, Avery Buntin, Austin McCutchen, Abigail Garrett, Rett Nieters, Chirsten Stanley, Sam Adams, Kamryn Sizemore, and Addison Whalen.
Marshall explained the various cords that the graduates were awarded at senior night on May 17 to wear during commencement exercises. “We honored our class president with platinum cords; we honored five students with Future Educator cords; we honored 22 students with College Ready cords; two honored with HOSA cords as officers in HOSA; 11 students honored with Future Business Leaders cords; 16 honored with Career Ready cords; 30 received cords for Proficient/Distinguished (on state achievement testing); we had 11 Honor Graduates with white cords; 13 received BETA stoles, while Gabe Workman, valedictorian, and Trinity Randolph, salutatorian, were awarded medallions.”
19 members of the DSHS Class of 2022 received scholarships as detailed by the district’s Guidance Counselor, Brannigan Ethridge.
Skye Bratcher was awarded the Elizabeth Purdy Memorial $100 Scholarship; David Lee Barnett $500 Scholarship; and the Muslim Americans for Compassion $500 Scholarship.
Avery Buntin received the Danny Brown Scholarship of $500; Merit Tier One Scholarship for full tuition at EKU $37,000 for 4 years based on GPA and ACT score; Regents Scholarship at Murray State University of $7,402; Regents Scholarship Stipend at MSU of $1500; Centennial Scholarship, MSU, $1000; and the David Lee Barnett $500 Scholarship.
Calob Davis collected the Ermel Beshear McGregor/Woodruff McGregor Memorial Scholarship in the amount of $2,637.
Abigail Garrett accepted the Loella Lowery Scholarship of $3,563; Bennie Mouser Memorial $100 Scholarship; Dawson Springs Teacher Association Scholarship of $200; and the Roy McNeely Scholarship of $500 from the Dawson Springs Rotary Club.
Maddie Huddleston obtained the Randy Oliver Memorial $100 Scholarship; and the Muslim Americans for Compassion $500 Scholarship.
Ashley Jennings earned the Jenny Bruce Memorial Scholarship of $500; Muslim Americans for Compassion $500 Scholarship; Opportunity Scholarship, Murray State University, of $1000 awarded for 4 years; and the Centennial Scholarship, MSU, for $1000.
Austin McCutchen secured the Timothy Frost Memorial Scholarship of $713; Dean’s Scholarship, MSU, $1,500 for 4 years; Joe Dyer Pool Memorial Scholarship of $996.56; and the Centennial Scholarship, Murray State, $1,000.
Lyndsie Morse gained the Noel Terry Scholarship of $500 from the Dawson Springs Rotary Club; and the Neal Shipp Memorial Scholarship of $100.
Rett Nieters acquired the Hopkins County Board of Realtors Scholarship in the amount of $500; Muslim Americans for Compassion,$500; Independence Bank Scholarship; University Scholarship, MSU, $1850; and the Centennial Scholarship, MSU, $1000.
Trinity Randolph received the Centennial Scholarship, Murray State, $1000; Provost Scholarship, MSU, $5,552 for four years; Provost Scholarship Stipend, MSU, $1000; David Lee Barnett Scholarship of $500; and the Muslim Americans for Compassion, $500.
Kamryn Sizemore won the December 10th Tornado Relief Scholarship of $500;Muslim Americans for Compassion, $500; Opportunity Scholarship, MSU, $1000; and the Centennial Scholarship, MSU, $1000.
Dilyn Skinner earned the Steele Family Scholarship of $1,196.
Brylee Spurlin was awarded the Betty Chaney Memorial Scholarship of $100; Bill Outland Memorial Scholarship of $100; and the Muslim Americans for Compassion, $500.
Chirsten Stanley obtained the Opportunity Scholarship, MSU, $1000 awarded for four years; and the Centennial Scholarship, MSU, $1000.
Lainey Stone received the Christian Eric McChesney Memorial Scholarship of $100; Summer Scholar Program, $3,500, and the Muslim Americans for Compassion, $500.
Jordan Thomas acquired the Centennial Scholarship, MSU, $1000; Opportunity Scholarship, MSU, $1000 for 4 years; James L. Larry Todd Scholarship of $300; and the Muslim Americans for Compassion, $500.
Addison Whalen earned the Merit Scholarship at Eastern Kentucky University, $4000 for four years; All A Classic Scholarship; Paul B. & Mary Francis Memorial Scholarship of $500; and the Muslim Americans for Compassion, $500.
Gabe Workman was awarded the Western Kentucky University Academic Merit Award of $8000 for four years; Kentucky Governor’s Scholar, $1500 for four years; R. A. Belt Scholarship from the Dawson Springs Rotary Club which goes to the valedictorian, $500; Mary Louise McGregor/Joseph William McGregor Memorial Scholarship of $2,223; and the David Lee Barnett Scholarship of $500.
