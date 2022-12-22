The Dawson Springs Board of Education conducted its last meeting of 2022 on Monday night. January 1, 2023 will mark the beginning of a new term for those elected to the Board in last month’s general election.
After 12 years of service, Tracy Stone did not seek reelection. Superintendent Leonard Whalen presented Stone with the traditional rocking chair and other gifts of appreciation at the beginning of the Vice-Chair’s last meeting.
“This is bittersweet for me, Tracy, because you were here when I was hired,” said Whalen. “You’ve been with me every step.”
Stone felt like it was time to step back. “I’ve been on the Board for 12 years--that means that I’ve been here from first grade to graduation with a class,” she said.
In January, Meredith Hyde will join Carol Niswonger on the Board, as will Chairperson Vicki Allen, Kent Dillingham, and Wes Ausenbaugh who were reelected.
In his Superintendent’s Report, Whalen explained that the 2023-24 school calendar will be on the agenda for next month’s meeting. “We’ll have students starting in late August due to HVAC construction,” he said. “All staff will start mid-August for PD and to get required contract days in.”
“Are there any student activities--for instance, I know the band practices all summer long--are we going to have to make any adjustments there so the kids won’t miss out?” Niswonger asked.
“We’ve had a lot of discussion about vocational school and some other folks,” Whalen replied. “We’ll have to put a disclaimer on that calendar, that if they’re involved in things like that, that is going to go on as normal even though school may not be technically in session yet.”
Whalen also discussed an imperative need for personnel. “We still continue to struggle mightily and need custodians and bus drivers,” he said. “We also need subs in all areas.”
In other news, the Board:
• received the Elementary Principal’s Report as presented by Jennifer Ward. “The Winter iReady diagnostic was administered,” she said. “In reading, we have grown from 15% of students at or above grade level to now 40% in grades K-5; we have grown from 8% of students at or above grade level to now 34% in grades K-5 in math.”
• reviewed the Jr./Sr. High Principal’s Report as delivered by Whalen in the absence of Todd Marshall. “On KSA (Kentucky Summative Assessment) Awards Day, 18 reserved parking signs were handed out to our top students, which is an all-time record,” said Whalen. “According to Mr. Marshall, we have less than three students not College and/or Career Ready — this class could be the first to have all students College and Career Ready.”
• recognized Fine Art Award winners second-grader Autumn Peyton, middle school student Levi Purdy, and high school student Ty Marshall.
• acknowledged that Transportation Coordinator LaDonna Hooper was selected as the Dawson Springs Rotary Club’s Staff Member of the Month.
