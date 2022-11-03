During the Hopkins County Fiscal Court meeting Tuesday morning, Keenan Cloern, County Clerk spoke to the upcoming voting season as it is now November.
“The easiest and most convenient way to vote is early voting,” Cloern said. “November third-fifth, this Thursday, Friday, Saturday, we will be open for voters. There will be no voting Sunday or Monday.”
Early voting will take place at The Ballard Center in Madisonville, from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.
“No matter what precinct you are in, anyone can go vote on Tuesday, from 6 to 6.”
According to Cloern, the Ballard Convention Center is the main voting center for Hopkins County, so anyone who is registered can vote there on Tuesday.
For more information or if you have questions, please reach out directly, 270-821-7361.
