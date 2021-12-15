Officials are asking that property owners trying to clean up from Friday night’s tornado help with clean-up efforts by following one simple rule.
“We are asking that debris be separated into four piles,” said Hopkins County EMA director Nick Bailey. “Bring it to the curb separated into those four piles.”
All debris should be sorted as follows:
• Vegetative Debris — Trees, Shrubs, Clean Lumber (Non-Pressurized Lumber)
• Building Materials — Painted/Stained Lumber, Shingles, Siding, Metal Roof Material, etc.
• White Goods — Appliances, Refrigerators, Stoves, Ovens, Water Heaters, etc.
• Hazardous Waste — Paint, Gas Cans, Propane Tanks, etc.
If property owners follow this rule, officials say removal of all debris will be able to happen much more quickly.
