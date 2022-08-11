Eight months ago, Hopkins County and the surrounding region, was hit by a devastating tornado, and the area received supplies and aid from all over the country. It is now Hopkins County’s turn to help its neighbors in eastern Kentucky who are now dealing with the aftermath of one of the most devastating floods in state history.
“Our local recovery is not complete, but we have an opportunity to return the favors of our neighbors and show our true appreciation,” Kelly Forbes, Chief Operating Officer for the Hopkins County YMCA said. “Our YMCA will be collecting items at 150 YMCA Drive until August 26, then organizing a larger effort that pools resources from all seven Western Kentucky YMCAs.”
The Y’s effort was orchestrated by CEO, Chard Hart, who reached out to the Kentucky alliance to have an organized effort to collect the most needed items.
“It’s our way to pay it forward when so many YMCA’s across the country came to our community’s aid in December.”
According to Forbes, there was an abundance of hygiene items donated, that were not able to be dispersed in Hopkins County, from the tornadoes, that they were able to send it to Colson, Kentucky last weekend.
“They are a very small community that hasn’t had a ton of donations coming in. We were so glad to help them out. We knew from experience with collecting after the tornadoes that the scope had to be narrowed or you’ll be inundated with a lot of unneeded supplies.”
Some of the very specific items requested by the Eastern Kentucky Recovery and Relief groups are bottled water, cleaning supplies, personal hygiene products and rubber boots. If you would like to directly donate, visit the “Pikeville Area Family YMCA Flood Relief Page.”
Any and all help is greatly appreciated.
