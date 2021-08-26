In honor of International Overdose Awareness Day on Tuesday, Aug. 31, BrightView Madisonville Addiction Treatment Center will host a Community Resource Fair from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for the community.
BrightView Outreach Manager Alex Strein said the fair is a chance to bring resources and awareness to those suffering substance use disorders in the community.
“I thought what better way to bring awareness than to bring a bunch of people together in a welcoming and helpful environment and be able to provide them with resources to help them recover,” she said.
In the last year, the Kentucky Opioid Response Effort and the County Health Rankings reported that overdoses in Kentucky were up 53%, she said. There were also 94 reported overdoses in Hopkins County last year.
“I think that reported number is non-fatal, so I don’t think it counts the folks who did pass away from an overdose,” said Strein.
Although BrightView has only been in Madisonville since May, they are seeing patients moving forward with their lives and succeeding. They are also seeing that substance use disorder is still a problem in the county, she said.
“We do comprehensive outpatient addiction treatment, so we know there are a lot of folks that we see who are patients who need extra resources and people in the community that aren’t patients,” said Strein.
The fair will be outside BrightView at 9 East Arch Street in Madisonville. She said there will be several agencies and businesses there to offer help and resources.
A few of the agencies participating are the Hopkins County Health Department, which will be offering free HIV testing. The Kentucky Opioid Response Effort, who while not able to be there in person, will be sending Narcan for BrightView to distribute to the community.
Women’s Triangle House will talk a little about their resources as far as transitional and sober living, she said. Also, the Kentucky Career Center will be set up to help individuals find some jobs and get people back on their feet.
While not able to participate in person, Sanctuary Inc. will be sending some information over for the community to look at since domestic violence and substance use disorder often overlap in who they touch, she said.
“Several different organizations have shown interest, and we are really excited to have them,” said Strein. “I hope people leave with a sense of hope, that people are there to support them and there is help available, that they are worthy of recovery.”
She said the fair will go on rain or shine. They have tents they can set up outside to protect people from the elements, and if they need to, they can turn it into a drive-thru event.
BrightView is open Monday through Friday and accepts walk-in admissions until 3 p.m. each day, she said.
“So, if somebody needs help, we are ready to help them right away, no matter what it is,” said Strein.
For more information on the Community Resource Fair, visit Alex Strein Brightview’s Facebook page.
