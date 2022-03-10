Independence Bank and LexArt, a Lexington-based nonprofit art program, are collaborating on project that will combine Kentucky’s history of horse racing with artwork, while giving back to Dawson Springs and other communities devastated by the Dec. 10 tornado.
“The tornado that ripped through the communities we call home will never be forgotten,” Independence Bank President Jacob Reid said. “But what we will remember most will be the strength and resilience of the residents of these hometowns and how folks from all over the state and the country have come together to help.”
In honor of LexArts’ 50th anniversary, Keeneland and Maker’s Mark are presenting the 2022 Horse Mania Art Project, a revival of popular and successful art show the program hosted in 2000 and 2010. More than 70 life-sized fiberglass horses will be painted and decorated by artists in the coming weeks. They will then be put on display on the streets around Lexngton in April 2022 — just in time to start of Keeneland’s Spring Meet — and will stay on display through November’s Breeder Cup Championship.
Independence Bank has elected to sponsor three of those horses, which will now be decorated by local Lexington artists working with ten high school art students from Hopkins, Graves and Warren counties. Once the horses have been painted and embellished, they will travel to each of the three affected towns for a one-day showing where the public will be invited to observe them. An accompanying identifying plaque will indicate the horse, artist and sponsor.
They will then be returned to Lexington, where they will remain through November.
To help raise money for storm relief, the horses from the 2022 Horse Mania will be auctioned off at Keeneland on December 10th, 2022, the one-year anniversary of the massive tornado.
“As a long-time fan and supporter of LexArts, I was so excited when they reached out to us. It has been amazing to help with something that started as an idea and a phone call and grew into a beautiful project,” said Stacy Berge, Independence Bank Lexington Market President. “The response of the students has been truly heartwarming. This thoughtful and talented group of young people are taking what they know about their communities and the continuing struggle to rise from the devastation in collaboration with the artist, are creating lasting art installations that can inspire, lighten the heart and serve as a reminder of the strength of their towns and counties.”
The Dawson Springs softball and baseball fields in Hopkins County were badly damaged, and resources from the Hopkins County horse will be allocated to help rebuild this recreational attraction. The Ice House Gallery, a Mayfield art guild destroyed in the storm, has been selected to receive the proceeds from the Graves County horse. Money raised for Warren County will be given to Family Resource Centers within both local school districts to support families in need.
The horses funded by the Bank will then be permanently displayed in the storm-impacted areas of Graves, Hopkins and Warren counties.
