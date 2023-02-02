The Zion Temple A.M.E. Zion Church will be hosting their annual Black History Spectacular this Saturday at 205. N. Church St. in Madisonville. Themed “History Will Erase the Mystery”, this event will kick-off at 2 p.m.
“This program will be a special one indeed, and we are excited to be able to bring it to the community,” Bill MyReynolds, Black History Program Chair for Zion Temple A.M.E. Zion Church said. “Over the past few years, we have held the annual Black History program at MCC, and it was sponsored by the African American Coalition. This year we decided to bring it back to the church, specifically Zion Temple A.M.E. Zion Church, the oldest and most historic African American church in Hopkins County.”
The program will be highlighted with two different historical components. The first part will shed led on those who were in the the United States Colored Troops (USCT) from Hopkins County who served during the American Civil War. The second part will feature a local guest speaker and live music for entertainment.
According to McReynolds, historical records show that a total of eighty-three black men from from Hopkins County served in the Union Army. Through in-house research, conducted by the African American Coalition of Hopkins County, they have been able to officially confirm the names of seventy-nine African American soldiers who listed Hopkins County as their birthplace.
The African American Coalition of Hopkins County found three other veterans who had also resided in Hopkins County, but they came from other places. When looking at some of the surnames of the soldiers, it is believed that some of those veterans might have some descendants still living right in Hopkins County today. Having official confirmation on all the names listed was very important to know up front. We are grateful the local agencies, individuals and other organizations have been very helpful in the research process.
“These USCT heroes need to be properly acknowledged or recognized for their sacrifice to this country. They are a part of the forgotten ones, which is unfortunate. We intend to shed light on these veterans who sacrificed everything in the plight for their freedom, and their families’ freedom.”
McReynolds shares that February 4 is also Rosa Parks Day, which falls on the same day of the event, giving it another added bonus to this already special day.
“The timing is great for Rosa Parks Day to coincide with our event date. There will be a special focus on Rosa Parks, which will definitely add to the excitement. She was a native Black American activist in the Civil Rights Movement, was known for her pivotal role in the Montgomery Bus Boycott. She was also honored by the United States Congress as the “First Lady of Civil Rights”, and the “Mother of the Freedom Movement”.”
The event will feature a special guest speaker, local Madisonville resident Tonja Simms. The event will feature live music, from Ms. Marshae Hopson, The community is invited to attend this event. A love offering will be taken up during the program to help support the program event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.