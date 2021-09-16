Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Wednesday:
Linda Sanders, 46, of Madisonville, was charged Tuesday with five counts of failure to appear and alcohol intoxication in a public place.
Julian Hutchins, 19, of Madisonville, was charged Tuesday with fourth-degree assault.
Cody Tompkins, 27, of Madisonville, was charged Tuesday with failure to appear.
Lonnell Holloway, 18, of Henderson, was charged Tuesday with theft by unlawful taking, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, reckless driving, second-degree fleeing or evading police and first-degree fleeing or evading police.
