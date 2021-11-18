The Door of Hope Pregnancy Care Center received a check for $11,165 to help them continue their work with expecting families thanks to a local charity event.
Door of Hope Executive Director Heather Bryant said the money helps the center continue to provide free services while still paying the staff.
“Paying for our nurse to do ultrasounds and the ultrasound equipment itself can get very expensive,” she said.
The check was donated by Jeff and Laura Smith through their Bluegrass on Lake Beshear Pickin’ Life music event held in October.
Jeff said they raised $33,495 this year, which is a new record for Bluegrass on Beshear. The money was divided between three life-affirming pregnancy care centers in western Kentucky, with Door of Hope being one of them.
The center provides free ultrasounds, free pregnancy tests, and programs for both expecting mothers and fathers.
“We have classes that cover anything to do with pregnancy, labor and delivery, newborns, up to toddler age children,” said Bryant.“They can stay in our program up to their child being two years old.”
Through those programs, parents can earn points they can use to shop in the boutique for diapers, wipes, baby clothing, maternity clothing, or any other needs they may have, she said.
Those who come to the center are also partnered with a mentor, who is there to answer any questions the mom or dad may have.
Bryant said the center is open to anyone who is expecting. She said the center sees people who do have a need and others who just enjoy coming to the classes.
Along with the parenting classes, the center also provides free counseling to those who have suffered a pregnancy loss, whether a miscarriage or an abortion.
She said the community has been very supportive of Door of Hope. Not only through monetary donations, but donating diapers, wipes, and clothing.
“This community is still supporting Door of Hope after 25 years,” said Bryant.
For more information on Door of Hope, visit their website at http://www.doorofhope.com/.
