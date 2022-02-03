In the Feb. 1, Hopkins County Fiscal Court meeting, magistrates agreed to move forward to apply for grants in order to update two local parks/sports centers in the county.
The Nortonville Soccer Fields look to make some necessary upgrades and additions upon receiving their grant monies.
The Earlington ATV Park will also look to make some additions once they receive their grant monies.
Both of these projects have received their concurrence letters and can apply for the $25,000 grant in efforts to improve their city offerings in hopes to draw more people in to their communities.
The grants come from the DLG (Department for Local Government) Coal Severance Plan, which is a coal development branch that utilizes state funds to promote economic development across Kentucky.
