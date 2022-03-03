Two former mine managers with Armstrong Coal were sentenced in Federal Court last week for charges that they repeatedly violated Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA) regulations by interfering in coal respirable coal dust sampling by underground coal miners.
According to a release from the US Attorney’s office, Steve DeMoss, 52, and Ron Ivy, 53, both of Hopkins County, were safety directors at Parkway and Kronos mines operated by the Armstrong Coal Company between 2013 and 2015.
Under MSHA regulations, mine operators are required to conduct regular testing of the air where miners are actually working to ensure respirable coal dust is at safe levels. Respirable coal dust is known to cause coal workers to develop pneumoconiosis, also known as black lung disease. Black lung is a progressive and irreversible disease leading to lung failure and death.
Dust levels are monitored by devices that are worn by the underground coal miners, but authorities say that on numerous occasions between 2013 an 2015, both DeMoss and Ivy removed the devices from miners and placed them in areas of “clean air” in an attempt to prevent them from registering elevated dust levels.
Both men were given six months of probation for the charges.
DeMoss and Ivy, along with three other former Armstrong employees reached plea deals with prosecutors last year to avoid felony charges. Four other high ranking Armstrong officials, including the mine superintendent, took their chances at trial in November and were found not guilty.
“We will continue to aggressively prosecute those whose actions violate safety regulations put in place to protect the health of our coal miners,” stated United States Attorney Michael A. Bennett. “I commend the work of the prosecutors assigned to this case and the investigators from the MSHA’s Madisonville District Office who worked tirelessly to investigate the violations.”
“The Department of Labor is committed to protecting the health and safety of Kentucky’s miners,” said Solicitor of Labor Seema Nanda. “Working with our partners at the MSHA and the Department of Justice, we will continue to investigate and prosecute those who put coal miners at risk by ignoring critical health and safety requirements.”
The investigation of the case was conducted by MSHA’s Madisonville District Office.
