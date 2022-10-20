Police Reports

The Madisonville Police Department released the following report:

Jacob A. Shepherd, was charged, October 17, 2022, for contempt of court, libel/slander and resistance to order.

Corey L. Shields, was charged, October 18, 2022, for non-payment of court costs, fees or fines.

Brenda Maye Leek, was charged, October 18, 2022, for non-payment of court costs, fees or fines and probation violation.

Britnie Boutwell, was charged, October 18, 2022, for non-payment of court costs, fees or fines.

Michael S. Cunningham, was charged, October 18, 2022, for public intoxication in the first and second offense.