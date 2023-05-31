Cassie Ipock, Dawson Springs resident and correspondent for The Messenger and The Dawson Springs Progress, was re-elected to represent Region One of the Kentucky Association of School Councils (KASC) during an online vote of member schools last month. She will serve a three-year term on the KASC Board of Directors. She also serves as Second Vice President of the KASC’s Executive Committee.
KASC is a nonprofit membership organization supporting school councils as they work to help students succeed. The KASC was formed in 1992 when presidents of the Kentucky PTA, Kentucky Education Association, and Kentucky Association of School Administrators appointed initial leaders. The board of directors includes a parent, teacher, and principal from each of the eight regions of the state. The board makes decisions about the organization and KASC’s stance on policy issues. Directors are elected by delegates chosen by member schools.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.