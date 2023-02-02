For the past four years, the Earlington General Baptist Church (EGBC) has been providing hot meals and grocery boxes to those in need, free of charge, and tonight will be no different.
According to Deacon Elvis Edwards, anyone who is in need can simply show up for the ‘Drive Thru Lords Dinner Table’. This event is held the first Thursday of every month, in order to help the community.
“This is for anybody that needs food,” Edwards said. “You show up, and we don’t ever know how many people we gonna have, but we normally have 100 boxes of groceries and we serve a couple hundred hot meals.”
The groceries and supplies for the meals are purchased by the church, from Marketplace, each month for this drive-thru event. If you or someone you know is having a hard time and this would be beneficial, simply show up and be blessed.
EGBC is located at 202 S. Sebree St. in Earlington. There is a six meal minimum per vehicle. The event takes place 4:30 to 6:30p.m. For more information call 270-383-5352.
