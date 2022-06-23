A Dawson Springs resident, who wishes to remain anonymous) is a little richer this week after Kentucky Lottery officials say that they won $116,135 playing the lottery’s Celtic Coins Jackpot Instant Play online game.
Lottery officials say the unnamed individual had been playing casually for a while, but after seeing where a Madisonville resident had recently won, decided to give it a try.
“I thought wow, that sounded like a good deal, so I started to play that game,” they told lottery officials.
On June 6, they were at home playing Celtic Coins on their computer. When watching the animation for the game, they saw the fifth key come up and knew that they had won. On the screen was the message, Jackpot Winner! $116,135.19.
“I just sat there with my mouth open — did I really just do this?”, they said. They then took some photos of the screen just to make sure there was evidence of the win and came to Louisville on Wednesday to claim their prize.
After taxes, they received $82,455.98. They have no big plans for the winnings and are putting their windfall in the bank for now.
