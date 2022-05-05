After more than two years of dealing with COVID-19, the world is slowly starting to feel normal again. Events that were canceled the last two years are starting to come back. The latest is a popular local tradition. One that involves pancakes.
After two years, the Madisonville Lions Club is bringing back its Pancake Day fundraiser.
The Spring Pancake Day will be from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday at the Lions Club building on Hospital Drive.
Rufus Baker, the Spring Pancake Day chair, said it has been great getting everyone involved again.
“We haven’t had a fundraiser in over two years, and we felt like we needed to do something,” he said.
Normally, they would have a drive-thru and a dine-in option, but because they didn’t have as much time to prepare this year, the Spring Pancake Day will be drive-thru only.
Baker said they will probably go back to normal with a drive-thru and dine-in option for their Fall Pancake Day.
A plate is $6 and includes 2-3 pancakes, 2 sausages, utensils, syrup, butter, and your choice of a half-pint of milk or orange juice or both.
The money from the pancake day will be going toward the Lions Club charities which deal mostly with eye care.
Baker said they do a program called Kids Sight, where members will do eye examinations in all of the elementary schools in the county. They also provide eyeglasses for people who cannot afford them, especially children.
The clubs across the state help fund the Kentucky Lions Eye Foundation which provides surgeries for people who need work on their eyes.
“We also provide scholarships to central and north high schools,” said Baker.
The club asks anyone who might be placing a large order to call ahead to give them time to get it ready.
For more information or to call ahead for orders, call 270-452-2264.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.