Updates on a comprehension rebuilding plan was the name of the game for the Dawson Springs City Park Board of Directors on Tuesday evening.
Board members Tammy Workman (chairperson) and Rebekah Dalton provided an update from the Dawson Springs Youth League (DSYL). The DSYL conducted its baseball/softball/tee ball season in 2022 at City County Park in Princeton thanks to the generosity of that park’s administrators. Since Phase I of the rebuild at the Dawson Springs City Park, which includes ballfields and parking areas, will not be completed in time, the DSYL plans to once again host games and practices at City County Park in Caldwell County—with the exception of the tee ball and pee wee leagues for ages three through six.
“The tee ball and pee wee won’t be able to play in Princeton this year due to work on those fields,” said Workman. “Jordan Dalton (President of the DSYL) and I spoke, and he would like to put some bases down and that temporary orange net-type of fencing up.”
The tentative location for the two makeshift fields is the outfield at Riverside Park. “We need to ask the (Dawson Springs City) council for permission for this and the Riverside Park Board,” explained Workman.
“We don’t plan on having concessions there if it’s approved,” Dalton said. “At this time, anyway.”
Robinson seemed to agree with that decision. “Those games are only 45 minutes,” she said.
“And those teams will get to play in Dawson,” Board member Amanda Scott added.
In terms of the plastic recycling project, “The recycling project is going very slow,” said Workman. As detailed at last month’s meeting, plastic lids and caps will be recycled to make the benches and picnic tables for the park. Plastic lids and caps with a recycle number of 2, 4, or 5 (such as drink bottle caps, medicine bottle caps, butter lids, etc.) will be accepted and used towards the project. Clean and dry lids and caps can be dropped off at Planters Bank, Beauty Shop on the Square, Candy’s Corner, Hayes Hardware, Brasher’s Hometown Hardware, City Hall Annex, or any of the offices affiliated with the Dawson Springs Independent School System.
Benches and tables can be purchased to be placed at the park in honor or in memory of loved ones. A bench is $470, while a table is $870. Interested parties can contact Workman at the aforementioned information. Up to two names can be engraved on each piece of furniture.
As of Friday, 120 lbs. of plastic has been donated by the community and its neighbors. The cost of six benches has been covered, but Workman can’t place the order without the recycled plastic to go with it. “1,100 lbs. of plastic is still needed to place our first order.”
Prescription bottles marked with a 2, 4, or 5 have been added to the acceptable recycling donation list. “These bottles can only be donated at the City Hall Annex building and must be kept completely separate from all other donated plastics for obvious reasons,” Workman announced. “Please put them in separate bags from the other lids, and these bottles must be cleaned—all medicine residue removed—no pills, and with prescription labels and all personal information removed before dropping them off.”
A change has been made in previous plans to move the BBQ pits and for multiple playgrounds. “Donnie Mills with the Knights of Columbus, City Council member Rhonda Mills, Darla Adams of the Community Center’s Board of Directors, and I met on Jan. 30,” said Workman in regards to the BBQ pits. “The meeting was very productive—we plan to meet again in a few weeks with Rotary President Tabitha Adams, masonry expert Jody Johnson, as well as with Zack Willett and Kent Workman who are procuring the bricks from the old Coke plant.”
At that subcommittee’s suggestion, the Park Board voted to keep the pits in their present location.
The bricks are specialty ones. “The pits were originally built with bricks from the Coke plant,” Willett said.
Where the playgrounds are concerned, the Board also voted unanimously to keep it to one large playground—with room from growth--on the advice of the engineer. At this time, the single playground is planned for the current tennis court area.
Helping Hands, in conjunction with Little Tikes, will proceed with the installation of the playground after blueprints for the park are completed this spring.
A new fundraiser was introduced by Workman at the conclusion of the meeting. The Board voted to proceed with the fundraiser in collaboration with 4everbricks.com. Community members interested will be able to purchase bricks to be engraved in honor or memory of loved ones—with clip art options to compliment that person’s interests available as well. The bricks will be used in the backstops of the ballfields, and to pave the walkways around the concession stand.
