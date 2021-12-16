After the tornado last Friday, the community of Dawson Springs gathered at the Dawson Springs Independent High School for help and support.
Dawson Springs Superintendent Leonard Whalen said within 30 or 45 minutes of the storm ending on Friday people started showing up at the school.
“We had people starting to show up that were injured, and emergency responders came in immediately and started triaging those folks in the media center library,” he said. “From that point forward, we were kind of the hub here in Dawson Springs.”
Whalen said he brought his family up to the school before the tornado hit for some extra protection.
“I was watching Channel 14 news, and the weatherman said that it was the strongest storm he had seen in this area,” he said. “They said Dawson Springs was going to be in the bullseye. That is when we came up here.”
He and his family were downstairs in the bathrooms, and they heard a faint roar. Whalen said the roar was only around for a short time, and when it stopped, he heard on his scanner that there had been damage.
When Whalen and his family came out of the building, he saw people coming in cars with windows blown out and medics following them.
Dawson Springs High School Principal Todd Marshall said the school was used as a shelter and triage location.
“We were bringing in people here that needed medical assistance and help,” he said. “They were patched up here as best as we could, and they were transported to area hospitals.”
He said anyone who was not injured or didn’t need hospital care was transported to Pennyrile State Resort Park or to churches or family that lived in a different district came to get them.
“All day Saturday is when donations started to come in,” said Marshall.
They have received medical supplies, clothing, non-perishable food and hot meals, water, building supplies, gasoline, blankets, and baby needs.
“You name it, we have got it,” said Marshall. “We have turned our school into a small city, with portable showers and portable toilets and getting portable washing machines.”
Whalen said they are seeing people leave with shopping carts full of supplies, which is exactly what they want to see.
“We are hopeful that whatever comes in can get distributed to folks who need it,” he said. “We hopefully will have more than what will be distributed, and we will be able to pass it on to someone else in a similar circumstance.”
Whalen said he can’t express out appreciative he is of the volunteers and the people who have donated items.
“The community response, the response from the state and other states has just been unbelievable,” he said. “We appreciate all those who came out and have been volunteering to help. We couldn’t do this without them”
While they have been given so much, he said they are still needing batteries of all sizes, flashlights, the low drag portable heaters, some medical supplies, and diabetic supplies.
