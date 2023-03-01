At Monday’s meeting of the Dawson Springs Board of Education, Kent Workman, the district’s Director of Pupil Personnel, provided an update of the current school year’s calendar.
“Tentatively—pending no more days missed the remainder of the year—we’ll utilize May 22 and May 23 as make-up days for the lost instruction on Feb. 1 and Feb. 2, and have May 24 as closing day for staff,” he said. “The revision for Jan. 31 to be used on Mar. 20 has already received Board approval.”
Although the closing days for students and staff have been altered due to inclement weather, “Graduation ceremonies would still be held on May 19 as originally scheduled,” said Workman.
In his report, Todd Marshall, Principal of the Jr./Sr. High, made several announcements regarding upcoming events.
“Our junior class, in collaboration with the PTO, will be hosting a spring carnival on Mar. 31 downtown--like they do with the fall festival--to help raise money for the prom,” he said.
Additionally, “’Live Purple Days’ are still on the sevens,” he continued. On the dates that end in seven each month (7, 17, and 27), students and community members are encouraged to wear the color purple in a statement of Panther pride.
Marshall also informed the Board of the return of the ‘Graduated Driver’s License Course.’ The Jr./Sr. High has experience hosting the Graduated Driver’s License Course, which had fallen to the wayside during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jennifer Ward, Principal of Dawson Springs Elementary School, spoke mainly about professional development for teachers in her report, but also described the ways that the staff and students in her school are preparing for the end-of-the-year assessments. “KSA, or Kentucky Summative Assessment, procedures for the upcoming assessments have started with Mrs. (Laura) James, our BAC, or Building Assessment Coordinator,” she said. “ Student survey data will be reviewed from the most recent Student Voice Survey to ensure we are continuing to meet the needs of our students.”
Elementary students completed benchmark testing at the halfway point of the school year. “Teachers are also looking at mid-year student data,” Ward said. “At this point in the year, we start looking at students who may need to be retained or receive additional services to maintain current growth and advancement.”
In other news, the Board resolved that “The Dawson Springs Independent Board of Education authorizes Superintendent Whalen to take all necessary steps to support the Council for Better Education, Inc., or CBE, in its legal challenge to the unconstitutionality of House Bill 9 (HB 9), and the payment of any appropriate dues or assessments related to this school district’s membership in CBE or its support of the referenced legal challenge,” in the motion made by Vice-Chair Wes Ausenbaugh.
In an interview following the meeting, Superintendent Leonard Whalen highlighted the Board’s reservations concerning HB 9. “Charter Schools are not a part of the uniform system of common schools as defined by the Kentucky Supreme Court’s ‘Rose Decision’ and the recent HB 563 private school funding decision,” he explained. “Charters are therefore unconstitutional in Kentucky.”
“Charter schools divert state funding (state SEEK funds) from school districts that have fixed capital and operational expenses that are not recoverable as a result of lost revenue,” Whalen added.
The Board also approved the hiring of up to six students to work in tandem with custodial/maintenance personnel as needed. “This will be just like summer,” said Whalen. “They will not exceed 20 hours per week and won’t work past 10 p.m. unless approved by the superintendent.”
