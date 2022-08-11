The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following report:
• James A. Adams, of Earlington, was charged August 8,9, 2022, for failure to appear in court for the third time.
• James Williams, of White Plains, was charged August 8, 2022, for failure to appear in court.
• Derek O. Gatten, of Madisonville, was charged, August 9, 2022, for failure to appear in court.
The Madisonville Police Department released the following report:
• Bryan White, was charged, August 8, 2022, for trafficking methamphetamine, importing carfentanil, fetanyl or fentanyl derivatives.
• Blake D. Moore, was charged, August 9, 2022, for operating on a suspended or revoked license.
• Joey Lee Sherman, was charged, August 9, 2022, for assault in the fourth degree resulting in a minor injury and criminal mischief in the third degree.
• Joshua M. Parrigan, was charged, August 9, 2022, failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle, operating under the influence, driving DUI on a suspended license, possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana, volatile substance abuse, failure to transfer motor vehicle, transfer of motor vehicle without bill of sale and failure to produce insurance card and possession of drug paraphernalia. Parrigan was also charged for terroristic threatening in the third degree and disorderly conduct in the second degree.
