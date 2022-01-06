After a tornado, the next step can be overwhelming, so Crisis Cleanup and the Kentucky Housing Corporation have made resources available to families still affected by the tornado.
Kentucky Housing Corporation has put together a website that has all the information someone affected by the tornado could need in one place.
If a landlord has a place they could rent to someone who lost their house, there is a form to fill out so it can be found easier. There is also a map and list of available homes and units for rent to help those who lost their home find a place to stay.
There are also links to help walk someone through applying for FEMA disaster assistance and contact information for FEMA. There is also information and links for small business owners to find disaster loans.
For more information, visit https://www.ky housing.org/ Programs/Pages/ Kentuckians-In-Need.aspx.
Crisis Cleanup has made a home cleanup hotline available to Kentucky residents who were affected by the tornado on Dec. 10.
When a resident calls the hotline, they will be put in contact with volunteers from local relief organizations, community groups, and faith communities who may be able to assist in the cleanup. The volunteers can help cut fallen trees, offer drywall, flooring and appliance removal, tarp roofs, and mold mitigation.
All the services are free, but service is not guaranteed because of the overwhelming need. The hotline will be open until Friday, Jan. 14. Call 800-451-1954 to ask about getting help to clean up.
The hotline cannot assist with food, clothing, shelter, insurance, or questions about FEMA registration.
For more information on the Crisis Cleanup, visit www.crisiscleanup.org.
