The Dawson Springs City Council met in regular session on Tuesday evening and began the meeting with a word of caution from Police Chief Mike Opalek.
“We are going to begin a stronger enforcement of the golf cart ordinance,” Opalek explained. “There are guidelines in the ordinance which need to be followed to ensure the safety of our citizens.”
“Our police officers will be enforcing the ordinance,” said Mayor Jenny Sewell. “They will be enforcing getting the carts approved for safety by registering them with the City--and when they do register them, Chief Opalek will have a map showing where operators can use them and instructions on how to use the roadways.”
Approved by the council in Sept. 2020, the ordinance states that “Any person who intends to operate a golf cart on any city street within the limits of the City of Dawson Springs shall have the golf cart initially inspected by the County Sheriff or his designee to ensure the golf cart is in compliance” with the federal motor vehicle safety standards for low-speed vehicles.
There are additional restrictions on golf cart usage listed in the ordinance, including the necessities of: a standard, noise-reducing muffler; adequate brakes; the display of a ‘slow-moving’ vehicle emblem; a bicycle safety flag ‘day-glow’ in color; operating the cart only in the daylight hours between sunrise and sunset; and obtaining written permission from the owner when operating the cart on private property.
Also according to the ordinance, “No one operating a golf cart on a city street shall:” operate a cart without a valid driver’s license in the operator’s possession; operate a golf cart without insurance and said proof in the operator’s possession; operate a golf cart on a roadway where the speed limit is more than 35 miles per hour; or cross at an intersection where the speed limit is 35 miles per hour or more.
Tammy Workman, chairperson of the City Park Board, gave an update about the BBQ pits anticipating the 75th Annual Dawson Springs BBQ on July 28. “Zack Willett has found 300 of the fire bricks to finish the repair to the pits that we have,” she said. “We have secured funds, thanks to Darla Adams and the Hopkins County Tourist and Convention Commission, who made a $22,000 donation to rebuild the pits which will complete the repairs and put the awnings over two sets of pits--eight pits in all will be finished.”
Adams was on the Board of Directors of the Hopkins County Tourist and Convention Commission until she was elected to the Dawson Springs City Council in November. She resigned from the commission prior to her term as a council member beginning in January due to a conflict-of-interest.
