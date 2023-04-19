Superintendent Leonard Whalen (left) and members of the Dawson Springs Board of Education (from his left) Vicki Allen, Wes Ausenbaugh, Carol Niswonger, Meredith Hyde, and Kent Dillingham had a lengthy discussion at Monday's meeting regarding the potential of accepting the donation of the former US Bank building at 119 South Main Street after Harold and Gayla Peach offered to donate the property to the district. The Board voted to table the decision. (Photo by Cassie Ipock)