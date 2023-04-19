Dawson Springs Board of Education met on Monday night for its April update, with the bulk of the meeting spent weighing options concerning a potential property donation.
Local residents Harold and Gayla Peach, who now own the former US Bank building located at 119 South Main Street, recently reached out to Superintendent Leonard Whalen with an offer to donate the property to the independent school district.
That offer was conditional, according to Whalen. The Peaches won’t be able to release the building for full ownership by the district until Feb. 2024.
“We could lease it for $1 a month until then,” he advised.
After members Vicki Allen and Kent Dillingham weighed the pros and cons, the Board agreed unanimously after Wes Ausenbaugh’s motion to table the issue until more research on the condition of the building and the average cost of monthly utilities could be gathered.
As the Panthers are nearing the finish line of the school year, principals Jennifer Ward and Todd Marshall informed the Board of important dates that usually coincide with the end-of-the-year.
“April 25 is the PBIS (Positive Behavior Intervention Systems) and FRYSC parent night from 5 to 7 p.m. with a magician and a foam party,” said Ward. Kentucky Summative Assessment, or KSA testing will begin on May 4 for students in grades three through eight and on May 11 for freshmen, sophomores, and juniors.
The junior/senior prom will occur on Saturday; the promenade will be held before the dance, followed by Project Prom. “Our spring carnival is May 6th from 3 to 6 p.m.; Graduated Driver Licensing requirement class will be free and take place on May 22nd from 4 to 8 p.m. in the school library; Senior Night Awards is May 17th at 6 p.m. in the gym; Baccalaureate is May 18th at 6 p.m. at the First Baptist Church; and graduation is May 19th in the gym at 7 p.m.,” Marshall said.
Kristin Merril, Director of Special Programs, had a date to share with the Board as well. “Preschool graduation is May 18th at 5:30 p.m. in the gym,” she said.
In his superintendent’s report, Whalen updated the Board on the district’s sponsorship of the SUDS initiative. “We are preparing to bring back our “Spruce Up Dawson Springs” (SUDS) service learning project,” he said. “It is scheduled for May 22, and possibly some of May 23--the last day for students.”
May 9 will also be a big day for the district.
“KDE’s Commissioner Glass will visit to see our community rebuild status on May 9,” Whalen said.
In personnel actions, the Board was notified that Charisse Pace, Elementary Instructional Assistant, and Kent Workman, Director of Pupil Personnel, will be retiring effective June 30.
