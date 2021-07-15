If you hear a little thunder Saturday in downtown Madisonville, don’t just assume it’s the weather.
Rolling Thunder — an advocacy group that seeks to bring full accountability for prisoners of war and missing in action service members — will be rolling through town to install two Prisoners Of War-Missing In Action flags thanks to the Vietnam Veterans of America chapter 1060.
Rolling Thunder was incorporated in 1995, and has more than 90 chapters throughout the U.S. as well as overseas.
Chapter 1060 President Harry Davis said the group will be installing the flags at 11 a.m. the old courthouse at 10 South Main Street and the Hopkins County Government Center located at 56 North Main Street.
“It is showing respect to those who were POW and to the families who have missing relatives that are in service,” he said.
He said as a Vietnam veteran, when he came home he did not get respect or a thank you. Now he wants to make sure other veterans get that respect.
“We make sure that everyone that does return now, gets the respect they deserve, a thank you and a welcome home,” said Davis.
After the installation on Saturday, there will be three POW/MIA flags in Madisonville. The first one being at the Veterans Memorial off North Main Street.
There is a holiday dedicated to remembering those who have been taken prisoner and who are missing — this year it is Friday, Sept. 17.
