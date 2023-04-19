Hopkins County Attorney Lee Riddle announced to the Hopkins County Fiscal Court this week that an investigation into an alleged ethics violation by magistrate Ronnie Noel had been completed and claims were found to be baseless, although he did offer a recommendation on how to prevent such claims in the future.
Noel was reportedly cleaning property that he owns when he located materials that he no longer needed or wanted.
“Magistrate Noel went to the Public Works Director and said he had some telephone poles and concrete barriers and that if the county wanted them, they could have them,” said Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield.
The Public Works Department dispatched workers and equipment to pick up the material and transported it to county property. The report of the ethics violation was made by a witness who saw county workers and equipment doing work on private property.
Under Kentucky law, governmental entities are limited as to how they can expend tax payer dollars by the Public Purpose Doctrine. Under that law, governmental funds, including the use of manpower and equipment, is only allowed to be used for non-official government business when that work serves a public purpose. That purpose could include any project that promotes the public health, safety, morals, general welfare, security and prosperity of local citizens. In some cases that purpose could result in financial or other benefits to a business or property owner, but the primary goal of any such expenditure has to be the good of the public, not the prosperity of the property owner.
“There is an attorney general’s opinion (84-90) that says donating private property for public use is proper and legal,” said Riddle. “Proper procedure would be the vet it through the (Fiscal) Court and the judge-executive.”
He explained that although there was no ethics violation, to remain transparent in the future, it will be best that if anyone donating material to the county come before the court so that magistrates can vote on accepting it.
Judge Whitfield stated that moving forward, he wanted to make sure that any donations to the county come through the court.
