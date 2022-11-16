The Dawson Springs Board of Education met in a special-called session on Monday night for the discussion and subsequent approval of a one-time fringe benefit bonus to the district’s employees.
Board Chairperson Vicki Allen made the proposal.
“To provide a one-time fringe benefit bonus as part of the compensation for the 2022-23 school year in the amount of $1,000 to be paid on the paycheck received in November 2022, subject to the required withholdings,” she said. “This applies to every currently employed full-time, contracted employee and those active substitute employees who have worked 20 days or more this school year or a substitute being eligible to receive this compensation by requesting it to the Human Resources Coordinator after completing 20 days worked.”
Superintendent Leonard Whalen clarified that once a substitute works 20 days this school year--even if that isn’t for several months, the substitute employee can request the one-time benefit from HR Coordinator Karla Mitchell. Whalen stated that he hoped the bonus will motivate more to apply for the substitute positions.
The fringe benefit was approved unanimously by the Board members in attendance--Allen, Kent Dillingham, and Wes Ausenbaugh. These Board members were reelected to their respective posts in last week’s general election.
“This fringe benefit bonus will be compensation for services rendered and for the benefit of the common public schools,” Allen said.
