The Dawson Springs Board of Education focused on the usual back-to-school details at its meeting on Monday evening, while the district’s principals are geared for a slight change for the new school year.
In March, the Board voted to move the sixth grade across the pavement to the Jr/Sr. High building beginning with the 2022-23 school session. The first day of school for students is on Wednesday, Aug. 10, with students in preschool through fifth grade housed in the elementary school, while students in grades six through 12 will attend classes in the Jr./Sr. High School. Since 2007-08, the Jr./Sr. High had consisted of grades seven through 12, while the elementary school was the home of preschool through sixth grade.
When achievement data is reported after the Kentucky Department of Education’s mandated summative assessment at the end of each school year, it is outlined in three categories: elementary (grades three through five); middle (grades 6-8); and high (grades 9-11). Jr./Sr. High Principal Todd Marshall, in collaboration with Dawson Springs Elementary Principal Jennifer Ward, proposed the move since the junior high’s rating includes the sixth grade’s performance on the Kentucky Summative Assessment, or KSA.
Ward described the changes that have taken place in her building due to the sixth grade’s move. “Things are definitely different here at DSES this year,” she said. “In regards to preparing for the upcoming year with sixth grade being in the middle school, we are ensuring that vertical planning is continuing to occur with an even more streamlined focus on student achievement and progression — we are now able to pair grade levels off with common planning times and be physically in closer proximity in the building unlike years past.”
There has also been some shuffling in terms of classroom placement in the elementary school. “We now have all of our preschool students —-including the three-year-olds — on the first floor, kindergarten and first grade on the second floor, and third through fifth grades on the third floor,” Ward explained. “Class change is able to occur much more smoothly now.”
Familiar faces will remain at the intermediate level at the elementary school, just with sixth grade being removed from their teaching assignments. “Mrs. Barbara P’Poole will be teaching fourth- and fifth-grade math; Ms. Erin Woolsey, English language arts; Mr. James Schultz, science; and Mrs. Rebecca Oliver will teach fourth- and fifth-grade social studies and fifth-grade English language arts,” said Ward.
The change wasn’t as massive as anticipated over in the junior high building. “We don’t feel like there will be a big difference other than having 40 more students in the building,” said Marshall. “ We have had to move a couple of teachers to other rooms to make sure the middle grades are all on the same hallway — we are looking forward to the school year and are excited to have our sixth graders in the building.”
Since the intermediate teachers are now exactly that, new staff was brought in to accommodate three grades of middle schoolers in the junior high. “We have had to hire a couple of teachers for the coming year and are excited to add them to our Dawson Springs family,” Marshall said. “ They are Erin Purdue for sixth grade math, Melissa Larimore has transferred from ESE to sixth grade English, and Jessica Graham is now with us full time as an ESE teacher in the middle school.”
Now that those alterations have been made, Ward is aware that the parents of elementary-aged students are eager to learn the details of class placements. “Rosters will be opened up next week for the public,” she announced.
In other news, the Board:
• approved the 2022-23 Code of Acceptable Behavior to include small revisions to the Extracurricular Activities Policy, the FRYSC Participation Agreement, and added “Middle school students are not allowed to have a phone in their possession during the school day. If one is brought to school, it must be turned in to their first period teacher until the end of the day when they may retrieve it,” to Rule 12 on page 42 of the student handbook as recommended by the committee.
