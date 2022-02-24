For years, Madisonville Community College has invited students, staff, and community members to share their favorite literature works from African American authors in honor of Black History Month.
This year, the Read-In will be held virtually from 12:20 p.m. to 1:50 p.m. today.
MCC Vice-President Jay Parrent said the Read-In shines a light on how overlooked African American voices in arts and literature have been.
“It is important for the college to promote these voices, so we all have a fuller, deeper understanding about the history of our shared experiences,” he said.
Students, staff, faculty, and community members will be able to choose any poem or short story by their favorite African American author and share it.
“It is just a wonderful way to highlight these voices,” said Parrent.
In the past, he has seen people walk away from the event with a list of new authors to search for and appreciate.
“That is one of the benefits is being able to share favorite writers and favorite works, and then it allows others to discover these stories that are meaningful and powerful,” said Parrent.
He said anyone interested in reading or even listening will be able to log into the Microsoft Teams link and be part of the Read-In. There will be a moderator who will help organize the readings.
“As far as I know, folks can just go right into the room and make themselves known,” he said.
To be a part of the Read-In, visit tinyurl.com/2p89h6sh.
For more information on the African American Read-In, visit https://www.facebook.com/.events/700988617749494?ref=newsfeed.
