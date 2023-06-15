Madisonville Community College and the Madisonville Housing Authority will be hosting a Family Fun Fest on Tuesday.
The event will be from 1 to4 p.m. on Tuesday at the Family Investment Center on Pride Avenue.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Madisonville Community College and the Madisonville Housing Authority will be hosting a Family Fun Fest on Tuesday.
The event will be from 1 to4 p.m. on Tuesday at the Family Investment Center on Pride Avenue.
Aimee Bullock Wilkerson, the dean of Enrollment Management for MCC, said it’s been several years since MCC has been able to plan events with community partners.
“We’re thrilled to work with Madisonville Housing Authority on this one,” she said.
The Family Fun Fest is open to all community members, including prospective students, families, and individuals seeking educational or career development opportunities. The fest will provide a wonderful opportunity for community members to explore the various programs offered at MCC.
Several MCC department representatives from Financial Aid, Enrollment Office, Students Support Services, Adult Education, Workforce Development, and Ready to Work will be on-site to answer questions and pass out information.
Wilkerson said the college is hoping to meet some prospective students and share what services and programs they offer.
“Most of all, both MCC and MHA want to provide a fun day out for kids and their families,” she said.
MCC will be serving snacks like popcorn, cotton candy, and snow cones. While MHA will be providing bounce houses to ensure kids and families have an unforgettable time.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Community calendar
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.