Local residents are invited to celebrate Earth Day, April 23, at Mahr Park with a guided hike to learn about all of the native trees growing in the facility.
The theme for Earth Day 2022 is “Invest in our Planet.”
April 22 is the official date for Earth Day, where more than one billion people celebrate by taking part in outdoor activities such as picking up litter, going for hikes or planting trees. Earth Day is observed to create awareness about pollution and to celebrate the environment.
The Kentucky Division of Forestry will help guide the group and provide important information on trees and how we can be good stewards of the land. The foresters will be able to offer one-on-one questions and answers for all in attendance.
The hike will be both informative and engaging. Be sure to wear comfortable shoes, bring a cameras and meet at the Mahr Welcome Center at 2 p.m.
Mahr Park Arboretum is located at 642 Nebo Road in Madisonville.
