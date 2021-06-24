Event Schedule

Friday, June 25:

4 p.m. — Booths open, arena opens, pony pull sign-ups, Little Mr. & Miss pageant registration in the pavilion

5 p.m. — Pony pull classes begin in the arena and the Little Mr. & Miss pageant starts in the pavilion

Saturday, June 26:

9 a.m. — vendors open

9:30 a.m. — parade line-ups begins

10 a.m. — the parade downtown starts

noon — pony pull sign-ups in the arena

1 p.m. — pony pull begins

2 p.m. — the Peyton Band takes the stage by the pavilion

4 p.m. — arena show begins