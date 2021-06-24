Event Schedule
Friday, June 25:
4 p.m. — Booths open, arena opens, pony pull sign-ups, Little Mr. & Miss pageant registration in the pavilion
5 p.m. — Pony pull classes begin in the arena and the Little Mr. & Miss pageant starts in the pavilion
Saturday, June 26:
9 a.m. — vendors open
9:30 a.m. — parade line-ups begins
10 a.m. — the parade downtown starts
noon — pony pull sign-ups in the arena
1 p.m. — pony pull begins
2 p.m. — the Peyton Band takes the stage by the pavilion
4 p.m. — arena show begins
