A single-vehicle accident turned fatal on Rose Creek Road Monday afternoon, according to the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies report that a 2001 Chevy Silverado being driven by Terry Childers, 77, was traveling eastbound on Road Creek Road at approximately 2:20 p.m. Monday when for an unknown reason it crossed the center line and and exited the north side of the roadway. The vehicle hit an embankment, then struck a rock culvert and rolled an undetermined amount of times.
Childers was pronounced deceased on the scene by Hopkins County Coroner Dennis Mayfield.
