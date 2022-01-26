A single-vehicle accident turned fatal on Rose Creek Road Monday afternoon, according to the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies report that a 2001 Chevy Silverado being driven by Terry Childers, 77, was traveling eastbound on Road Creek Road at approximately 2:20 p.m. Monday when for an unknown reason it crossed the center line and and exited the north side of the roadway. The vehicle hit an embankment, then struck a rock culvert and rolled an undetermined amount of times.

Childers was pronounced deceased on the scene by Hopkins County Coroner Dennis Mayfield.