As Hopkins County Central and Madisonville North Hopkins near the end of the school year, seniors from the two schools raked in awards and accolades this week as part of honors ceremonies at the two schools.
Central’s Ashley Mitchell — a senior guidance counselor at the school — said last year the awards ceremony had to be celebrated virtually and it was nice to have a more normal feel to this year’s celebration.
“To be able to have them in person again, even with masks on and a smaller crowd, it was just so wonderful,” she said. “We hated that we didn’t get to do it last year for our seniors.”
Numerous students received full scholarships to in-state institutions like the University of Kentucky, the University of Louisville and Brescia University, she said.
“It was wonderful to see that our students were able to continue their success during such an unprecedented year,” said Mitchell.
Several students received local scholarships from the Madisonville Rotary Club, the Madisonville Noon Kiwanis Club, Kentucky Farm Bureau and Independence Bank, she said. Two Central specific scholarships were the Mary Florence Long and the R.L. Sullivan scholarships.
She said three students received scholarships to out-of-state schools — Savannah College of Art and Design in Georgia, the University of Illinois and the University of Illinois at Springfield.
“Those were out of the ordinary for us,” said Mitchell.
During the ceremony, 23 students were awarded the Go for the Gold award, meaning they were able to maintain a 4.0 during their senior year, she said. Stoles for the National Honors Society were given out to approximately 25 students.
The athlete of the year awards for the guys went to Adrian Stringer, and the co-female winners were Madison Grigg and Katelyn Cavanaugh. Awards for the highest grades in each department, like math, science and English, were also given out.
Two students were recognized for joining the military — Brody Chitwood and Bryan Morgan.
The top 10 graduates were recognized during the ceremony. The list includes Hailey Stokes, Devin Pierce, Jerilyn Dorris, Keli Reynolds, Katelyn Cavanaugh (Historian) and Keri Reynolds (Salutatorian). The top five students were announced as Co-Valedictorians — Seth Oldham, Chloe Metcalfe, Emmaleigh Crook, Jonna Clayton and Jonah Bedwell.
Suzanne Duncan — senior guidance counselor at North — said the seniors at high school were also thrilled to be able to celebrate in person.
“We were thankful that we were able to recognize these students because they missed out on quite a bit already,” she said.
Several seniors were recognized for receiving full scholarships to the University of Kentucky, Murray State and the Kentucky College for Art and Design, said Duncan. Some also received scholarships to out-of-state schools like Wabash Valley College in Illinois, Grand Valley State in Michigan, and UT Martin and Lee University in Tennessee.
During the ceremony, Anthony Popescu was recognized for being a National Merit Scholar. He will be attending the University of Louisville, she said.
She mentioned several students who got athletic scholarships for volleyball, soccer, cross country and track. A large group of seniors also received local scholarships from the Madisonville Rotary Club, the Madisonville Noon Kiwanis Club and Kentucky Farm Bureau.
“Those are very valuable to our students because while large university scholarships cover a big chunk of money, they still need money for extra things,” said Duncan.
During the ceremony, the top students at North were recognized, including Co-Historians Joshua Plain and Andrew Belcher, Salutatorian Shayla Embry and Valedictorian Anthony Popescu.
Duncan said she was proud of the seniors for working so hard and adapting to an ever-changing situation due to COVID-19.
Central’s graduation will take place at 7 p.m. tonight and North’s graduation will be at 7 p.m. Friday. Both ceremonies will take place in the schools’ gym and masks are required for all in attendance.
