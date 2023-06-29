The City of Madisonville is bringing 4th Fest and Praise in the Park back to the Madisonville City Park on June 30 through July 2.
The weekend of free events will include activities for kids, food and beverages trucks, vendors, and live music. The doors open at 3 p.m. every day, with the concerts beginning at 5 p.m. each night.
The first night of 4th Fest kicks off with Country Night. Performers include the 101st Airborne Rock Band going on at 5:30 p.m. At 7 p.m. Coffey Anderson will perform, and Clay Walker will go on stage at 9 p.m.
Saturday, July 1 is 90s Dance Night with headliner Vanilla Ice going on stage at 9 p.m. Other artists include DJ Shay performing at 5:30 p.m. At 7 p.m. Tag Team will go on the stage, and C& C Music Factory will perform at 7:45 p.m.
The last night of the 4th Fest is Praise in the Park on Sunday, July 2. Matthew West is the main performer going on stage at 9 p.m. Don Ready will open the show at 5:30 p.m., followed by Ben Fuller at 6:30 p.m., and Anne Wilson at 7:30 p.m.
Seating will be available on the lawn, so the city encourages people to bring blankets and lawn chairs to sit on. Tents, canopies, shade coverings, and outside alcoholic beverages are prohibited during all three nights of the event.
The layout for this year’s 4th Fest will be similar to previous years, with the stage on the grass and vendors on the parking lot near the lake. Bathrooms and first aid stations will be staggered throughout the park during the event.
Fireworks will be saved until July 4 after the Madisonville Miners home game at Elmer Kelley Stadium, 800 McCoy Ave.
