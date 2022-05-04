Few things represent the spirit of Kentucky more than the imagery of a race horse, and it is that spirit that Horses of Hope is using to bring a message of hope to the communities impacted by the December 10, 2021 tornado.
Independence Bank partnered with Lexington-based non-profit organization LexArts on a public art display they hope serves as a form of healing for the Commonwealth. And to make it more meaningful, they also included students from Graves, Hopkins and Warren counties, the areas most impacted by the destruction.
LexArts, Lexington’s official local arts agency, works to enhance the quality of life through the arts. This year, in honor of its 50th anniversary, the organization was planning to host Horse Mania, an art project in which more than 70 life-sized fiberglass horse statues will be decorated and exhibited throughout Kentucky.
Following the tornado, Independence Bank approach LexArts and funded three of the statues to be used for Horses of Hope. Each horse will represent one of the three counties. The trio is scheduled to travel across our three affected communities for an exclusive one-day showing where the public will be invited to view them. Downtown Lexington will then host the Horses of Hope from mid-June through November with a potential stop at the Breeders’ Cup World Championships.
“The ability of art to heal is powerful,” said Ame Sweetall, LexArts President and CEO. “We believe in engaging art to restore hope and faith in the future. The Horses of Hope project is LexArts’ way of extending compassion and empathy to these communities recovering from December’s devastating storms. Horse Mania brings immense joy and civic pride to the Lexington community, and we found a way to share that experience with our neighbors in need.”
On Dec. 10, 2022, the one year anniversary of the tornado, to raise money for tornado relief, these horses will be auctioned at Keeneland—home of the largest Thoroughbred auction house in the world. The horses will then be displayed in the storm-impacted areas of Graves, Hopkins and Warren Counties as a permanent symbol of resilience after the auction.
The horse representing Hopkins County is named “Fabric of Love” and was designed by Hopkins County students Camryn LaGrange and Katy Gilbert, working with LexArts artists Jerielle Hanlon. The horse includes quilt squares that represent the students’ community, their own lives, close causes, passions, some even being dedicated to the death of a classmate. Many other sections capture Dawson Springs’ natural beauty. The quilt is depicted as unfinished because Dawson Springs is not finished rebuilding.
One of the quilt blocks, backed in purple, shows an outstretched hand holding a basketball. Above it is the number three, the same number worn by former Dawson Springs basketball player Logan McKnight who died in an automobile accident shortly before the tornado.
The proceeds from Fabric of Love at the Horse Mania auction will directly benefit the Dawson Springs softball and baseball fields in Hopkins County that were damaged by the storm.
All three horses were revealed last Friday at a ceremony in Frankfort.
“Public art adds value to the cultural, aesthetic and economic vitality of a community, and perhaps no public art project is as iconic as the painted horses of LexArts’ Horse Mania,” said Gov. Beshear. “I am excited to see the new installations of this third incarnation of the project and thrilled to see it extended to the western Kentucky communities impacted by the December tornadoes. It’s just another example of how our culture and our traditions are indeed a common bond in our Commonwealth.”
