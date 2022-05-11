Madisonville Police Chief Steve Bryan reported the following activities on Wednesday:
Mallory B. Baldwin was charged on Tuesday with failure to appear.
James Gregory Payne was charged on Tuesday with criminal trespassing.
Tyler L. Craig was charged on Tuesday with disorderly conduct, alcohol intoxication in a public place and cruelty to animals.
Christian Alatorre was charged on Tuesday with identity theft and criminal possession of a forged instrument.
