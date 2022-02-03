The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Department released the following report:
• Shane L. Bedwell, of Earlington, was charged, January 29, for failure to appear in court.
• Timothy A. Franklin, of Madisonville, was charged, January 30, for traficking marijuana nad methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a contaminated substance, criminal trespassing in the third degree, fleeing and evading the police and resisting arrest.
• Venus Fox, of Manitou, was charged, January 31, for assault in the fourth degree resulting in a minor injury.
