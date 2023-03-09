The American Red Cross and AmeriCorps NCC will be in Hopkins County throughout March giving out free weather radios and tornado safety information kits for anyone who is interested.
“We have a team of eight volunteers who are handing out free weather radios that are pre-programmed, and tornado safety information to anyone in the county,” Jeff Barger, American Red Cross Representative said.
Barger said that the team will be in Hopkins County for the entire month. Anyone who lives in Hopkins County can call or go online to make an appointment. Equipped with 500 radios the aim is to be able to give all of them away within the next few weeks.
“The Red Cross will come to your home, it’s about a twenty minute visit which is specific to your home. They will tell you the best places to have the radio and where to put it. We are also including smoke detectors if needed.”
To sign up, please call 270-551-2210 or register online, https://bit.ly/3YfPBBO
