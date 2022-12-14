On Tuesday, Iowa-based Casey’s Convenience Stores showed that it is invested in the future of Dawson Springs by donating money that will go a long way towards helping rebuild the community.
The corporation, in a partnership with Gatorade (Pepsi), donated $100,000 to the to help rebuild the Dawson Springs City Park.
It was through the “Horses of Hope” campaign sponsored by Independence Bank and LexArts that the donation became a reality.
Earlier this year, Independence Bank funded three of the life-scale fiberglass horse statues from LexArts’ ”Commonwealth Compassion” initiative.
One of the three horses was ear-marked to raise much-needed funds for Dawson Springs to assist in rebuilding and restoration endeavors following the destruction of the Dec. 10, 2021 EF-4 tornado.
The horse, named “Fabric of Love,” was painted by Hopkins County students Camryn LaGrange and Katy Gilbert. LaGrange is the granddaughter of Donnie and Rhonda Mills of Dawson Springs, and is the daughter of Casey Mills LaGrange, a 1996 graduate of DSHS. LaGrange and Gilbert collaborated with artist Jerielle Hanlon on the design featuring a quilt-like pattern. The late Logan McKnight, who was president of the DSHS Class of 2021, is the subject of one of the quilted squares--probably the most recognizable feature to most Dawsonians.
The Fabric of Love horse was presented for auction in Keeneland on Dec. 2. “Independence Bank approached me back in the summer about the horse,” said Mary Beth Drennan, manager of the Casey’s location in Dawson Springs. “They wanted to see if Casey’s would be interested in bidding.”
With the city park in mind, Drennan worked her magic.
“I went to the home office on a business trip and asked them about it; one week later they contacted Independence Bank saying that they didn’t want to bid on it--they wanted to buy it,” she explained. “Casey’s purchased the horse for $50,000 as an initial help only.”
“My divisional president, Chris Stewart, had a contact at Pepsi--who owns Gatorade--and they reached out and matched our donation,” Drennan said. “So we never really bid on it, we just bought it.”
Drennan was not only motivated to see progress made at the park due to her strong ties to the city’s independent school system--her primary inspiration for action was at home in the form of her daughter, Macy.
The athletes at Dawson Springs Independent Schools utilize the park as a home base for spring sports. Macy is a senior at DSHS and is also a softball player. She was one of the speakers at Tuesday’s presentation. “As a senior, I have yet to experience a normal high school year,” Macy said. “During my freshman year, COVID struck--which sent us home for the remainder of my freshman year.”
“We spent most of the next year in virtual learning, and when we were able to return, we were sent home several times due to COVID outbreaks,” she continued. “My junior year--things were starting to look up--but then, Dec. 10 happened.”
Due to the tornado, Macy’s softball team didn’t have a home turf for the 2022 season. She is hoping that will change for her final season in a Panther uniform. “As a senior, it is my wish to play on my home field--even if it is for just one game.”
Tammy Workman, the chairperson for the city’s park Board, gave an update of plans for rebuilding the municipal park at the November meeting of the Dawson Springs City Council.
Workman presented the council members with a blueprint of proposals for the rebuilding of the municipal park. Included in the Board’s plans are an assortment of baseball/softball/t-ball fields, three playgrounds, a pool and spray park, a walking trail and bike path, a couple of pavilions, soccer field, tennis, pickleball, racquetball, and basketball courts, a new location for the BBQ pits, concession stands, and a space reserved for a future skate park. Workman estimated that this proposal will come at a cost of $5,476,550.
At that time, Workman explained the City had received donations earmarked for the park totaling $74,100. This amount included scoreboards ($24,000), a $50,000 donation from Horses of Hope, and a $100 check from a private citizen.
Tuesday’s presentation increased the $50,000 Horses of Hope donation by $50,000 to a total of $100,000. “The first priority was home, and now that we have people moving back into their homes--now we need a park,” Workman said. “We’ve been in a dark tunnel for about a year now--we’re going to start the lighting process today.”
“We are a small town, but we are strong--I know we will make it through this and get the park built,” Drennan added. “I hope that by Casey’s and Pepsi/Gatorade stepping up, that will encourage other businesses to make a move to help.”
“If you wish to donate, have any questions, or need any further information, please contact the chairman of the park Board, Tammy Workman, at 270-836-0463 or southernbellesandnotions@gmail.com,” Workman said.
Until a permanent structure, or stable, can be erected at the Dawson Springs City Park, the Fabric of Love horse is on display at the Dawson Springs City Hall Annex on Arcadia Ave. and can be viewed during regular hours of operation.
