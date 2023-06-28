153A4380.jpg

The Dawson Springs City Council passed an ordinance on Friday that prohibits parking on the west (right-hand side) of Meadows Hill Drive from Poplar Street to Buzzard Lane. Pictured is the view from Meadows Hill Drive at the intersection of Buzzard Lane.

 Photo by Jason Jones

The Dawson Springs City Council met in special session on Friday evening and passed nine ordinances unanimously with no discussion of the proposed amendments.

The three ordinances pertaining to increases of rates and fees associated with the City Water and Sewer System will take effect on July 1.