The Dawson Springs City Council met in special session on Friday evening and passed nine ordinances unanimously with no discussion of the proposed amendments.
The three ordinances pertaining to increases of rates and fees associated with the City Water and Sewer System will take effect on July 1.
Ordinance 2023-05 relates to water and sewer connection charges, and amends Chapter 50.097 of the municipal code referring to the installation fee. The installation fee for 3/4 inch and one inch water service is $950, as well as $950 for four inch and six inch sewer service. In its previous form, the installation fee was $450 for water service and $450 for sewer service following the same parameters.
Ordinance 2023-06 includes an increase in the water and sewer rates. The amendment raises the minimum water bill (first 267 cubic feet) 64 cents, from $16.06 to $16.70, and minimum sewer rate $1.19 (first 267 cubic feet), from $19.93 to $21.12. Customers using over 267 feet a month based on water consumption will also see a boost in both water and sewer charges.
Ordinance 2023-07 concerns the disconnection and reconnection charges for water service. The amendment to Chapter 50.100 of the municipal code raises the disconnection/reconnection fee to $50. This increase is also relevant to those customers who disconnect/reconnect for voluntary reasons.
Parking on Meadows Hill Drive was revised in Ordinance 2023-08. The revision states that “No parking is permitted on the west, or right-hand side of Meadows Hill Drive, from the curb at the intersection of Poplar Street extending all the way to Buzzard Lane.” In Ordinances 2023-09 through 2023-13, the properties at 1370 Industrial Park Road, 60 Industrial Park Road, 907 East Walnut Street, 135 Water Street, and 15 4-H Camp Road were rezoned to reflect their current residential statuses.
In addition to amending the budget to Fiscal Year 2022-23, which ends on Friday, the Council also passed Municipal Order 2023-02. In the order, Mayor Jenny Sewell appointed Jordan Dever to the Recreational Park Board for a four-year term which expires on March 20, 2027. Dever’s appointment follows the resignation of Rebekah Dalton.
