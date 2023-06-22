For the second year in a row, art lovers and crafters can enjoy the Pennyroyal Master Gardeners Art in the Garden event.
For the second year in a row, art lovers and crafters can enjoy the Pennyroyal Master Gardeners Art in the Garden event.
The event will be held at the Hopkins County Extension Office, 75 Cornwall Drive, from 4-7 p.m. on Sunday.
Brandy Garcia, the event chairperson, said the event this year will be similar to last year with live music, tours of the gardens, and art vendors.
“We do have a young man and one of his friends that will be there for maybe an hour to an hour and 15 minutes,” she said. “We do have 15-20 vendors that will be set up kind of like last year.”
Garcia said there will be artworks for sale, jewelry, crochet items, woodworking, and metal sculptures. There will also be some craft vendors who sell at the Hopkins County Farmers Market.
Metal sculptures will also be set up around the property for the event.
The different gardens that the master gardeners take care of will have tours for people who want to learn more about what can grow in Kentucky.
“All of the gardens will have someone to lead tours of each little garden,” said Garcia. “We will have some handouts that tell more about the garden.”
There will also be some activities for kids. She said they will have a scavenger hunt for the kids and a craft where the kids will turn the sidewalk into a stained glass image.
“We are just going to have different things for them to hunt for throughout the property, and they will get a little prize at the end,” said Garcia.
There will be a few food trucks, including the Dole Whip truck, for anyone who gets hungry.
The master gardeners will have the monarch tree set up for the event, which was on display at the Glema Mahr Center for the Arts.
