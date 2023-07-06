Despite a short session in a non-budget year, the 2023 Kentucky General Assembly of state legislators were extremely busy passing bills earlier this year. The legislature sent more than 170 to the governor’s desk during the 26-day session. They also met 10 days to override vetoes.
Many of the new laws were minor revisions to current Kentucky Revised Statutes (KRS). However, some changes made significant amendments to the enforcement of current laws.
Most new KRS took effect last Thursday. State law requires enforcement to begin 90 days after the General Assembly adjourns its regular session. However, some bills were filed as emergency measures, which meant they took effect immediately upon being signed.
Following are key laws that are now on the books. Senate Bills are denoted as SB, and House Bills as HB.
Child Abuse: SB 229 creates mandatory notifications across several state agencies. The purpose is to increase communication and cooperation in child abuse cases.
Child Murder: HB 249 makes the killing of a child under 12 years of age an aggravating circumstance. A finding of guilty in the case will guarantee at least life in prison and makes possible the death penalty.
DUI Restitution: SB 268 allows courts to order restitution be paid to children whose parents are killed or permanently disabled by a drunk driver.
Gender and Sexuality: SB 150 creates a wide range of mandates for health services and schools regarding gender and sexuality. The portion that was not enacted by emergency deals with prohibitions of puberty blockers, hormone treatments, and gender-related surgeries for minors.
Gray Machines: HB 594 adds what is commonly called “Gray Machines” to the list of illegal gaming machines in the state. The machines earned the moniker because of functioning in the “gray area” of what makes a machine’s primary use gambling. The machines are typically found in convenience stores.
Hazing: SB 9, or “Lofton’s Law,” makes dangerous acts of hazing felony acts. First-degree hazing is now a Class D felony, while second-degree hazing is a Class A felony.
Juvenile Detention: HB 3 requires juveniles accused of a violent crime be detained up to 48 hours pending a detention hearing with a judge. A second provision takes effect July 1, 2024, and seeks greater parental accountability, mental health intervention, and restorative justice.
KEES for Workforce Training: SB 54 allows high school graduates to use Kentucky Educational Excellence Scholarship (KEES) funds for certain training programs in high-demand areas.
Physician Wellness: SB 12 allows doctors to participate in wellness and job fatigue programs without mandatory reporting to employers.
Police Wellness: HB 207 allows law enforcement agencies to offer wellness and mental health programs to officers, and makes participation immune from subpoena or open records requests.
Religious Freedom in Schools: HB 547 ensures religious freedoms for students, faculty, and staff within the school setting. This includes religious expression during personal time and display of religious items in personal spaces.
Sex Offenders: SB 80 prohibits registered sex offenders from loitering or operating a business within 1,000 feet of schools, daycares, or public playgrounds and pools.
Student Discipline: HB 538 requires schools to establish policy regarding the expulsion of students who pose a threat to the safety and well-being of others. It also allows districts to discipline students who have assaulted other students or school personnel if the incident is likely to disrupt the educational process. It also offers more flexibility for alternative education placement.
Teacher Shortage: HB 319 makes Kentucky part of the Interstate Teacher Mobility Compact, which makes it easier for educators to gain certificates in non-issuing states.
Tracking Devices: SB 199 makes it illegal to install a tracking device on a vehicle without the owner’s or lessee’s permission. Some exemptions apply.
Public Contracts: HB 188 allows contractors to perform tasks not fulfilled by subcontractors on public contracts.
Benefit Cliff: House Joint Resolution 39 requires agencies within the state’s executive branch to address pension funding deficiencies.
Hit-and-Run: SB 282 allows legal claims against hit-and-run drivers and increases payment limits.
Police Shortage: HB 64 increases the duration between an officer’s separation from an agency and the loss of certification from 100 to 365 days. This was an emergency action.
Student Enrollment: SB 247 allows students the option to remain enrolled in the same school when changing residences within the same district. It also requires the district to provide all necessary transportation.
Bid Minimum: HB 522 increases the minimum of a project cost for mandatory bidding from $30,000 to $40,000.
School CPR: HB 331 requires all districts to install portable defibrillator devices in every school building and at all school-sponsored events. It also requires all coaches to be trained in CPR and the use of the portable defibrillator.
Parent’s Rights: SB 150 establishes rights pertaining to parental notification and prohibits a district from withholding information from a parent regarding his or her child. These guidelines include the use of alternate pronouns.
Energy Reliability: SB 4 prohibits the Public Service Commission from approving the retirement of a coal-fueled power plant unless the utility owner can guarantee such retirement will not negatively impact energy reliability, availability, and consumer costs.
Harmful to Minors: SB 5 requires school districts to establish a complaint policy for parents to question if certain assigned educational materials or activities could be inappropriate for minors. (Webster County Schools has enacted a policy to meet this requirement.)
Gun Rights: HB 153 prohibits agencies from enforcing federal firearms bans.
Police Age Minimum: HB 380 allows law enforcement agencies to hire officers at 20 years of age if the individual will be 21 by the completion of academy training.
Educator’s Religious Rights: HB 547 prohibits a district from disciplining an employee for private religious expression, with the exemption of coercion.
ESG: HB 236 prohibits retirement funds from considering anything other than the financial interests of its members in investment decisions. This includes decisions made for environmental, social, political, and/or ideological reasons.
Disruptive Students: HB 538 requires a local board of education to expel a student for at least 12 months if the student makes threats that pose a danger to other students or staff. It also requires a local board of education to adopt a policy requiring disciplinary actions for a student who assaults other students or staff off campus property. It further allows a student removed from the classroom three times in 30 days to be suspended for being chronically disruptive. A principal may also permanently remove a student from the classroom pending an appeal.
Service Renewals: SB 30 requires businesses to make clear the renewal process for subscriber services. It mandates they seek permission from the consumer before charging for renewals, and to provide a clear and simple cancellation process.
Officer Reimbursement: SB 101 extends the length of contracts subject to training reimbursement to five years.
TikTok Ban: SB 20 prohibits using or downloading TikTok on any state-owned electronic device.
Visits: SB 43 includes communicable disease outbreaks and resident communicable disease status to exemptions for essential personal care visitors. This is an emergency measure.
Jail Employees: HB 164 allows jails to hire employees at 18 years of age for work within secure areas, with specific guidelines for employees under 21.
