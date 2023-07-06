Despite a short session in a non-budget year, the 2023 Kentucky General Assembly of state legislators were extremely busy passing bills earlier this year. The legislature sent more than 170 to the governor’s desk during the 26-day session. They also met 10 days to override vetoes.

Many of the new laws were minor revisions to current Kentucky Revised Statutes (KRS). However, some changes made significant amendments to the enforcement of current laws.