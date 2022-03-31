The Hopkins County-Madisonville Public Library will hold its annual silent auction fundraiser this year starting April 1, 2022. This is one of the library’s biggest fundraisers and the staff is excited to be able to have it again this year, since COVID-19 forced it to be canceled the past two years.
If you are not familiar here is how it works,
You show up to the auction site, 401 Madison Square Drive, in the Parkway Plaza Mall and fill out an index card to receive your bid number. Once you have your bid number you are able to walk about and fill out the bid sheets for the different items, using your personalized number.
All bids will need to be in increments of two dollars. The winners of each item will be chosen on April 29, the last day of the auction.
“We usually spend the weekend to go through and separate all of the winners and give them a call,” Shanna Turner, Library Children’s and Young Adults Service Outreach Coordinator said. “Winners are given one week to collect their items and pay for it. It is also all or nothing, meaning if you win multiple items, you must take them all. No partial take home items.”
Some of the big items that will be up for auction this year are, four tickets for the Rodney Crowell concert at The Glema Mahr Center for the Arts taking place May 14, 2022, a men’s watch donated from Clements Jewelers, local restaurants and businesses gift cards, front porch swings with frames, a 36 inch black stone griddle grill, a women’s bicycle, some smaller patio sets, a child’s kitchenette play set, a digital projector and blow up projector screen, and much, much more.
According to Turner, in 2019, the library raised $12,000 from this auction. All proceeds go to the library to purchase materials, new books and programming.
The auction will be open Monday-Saturday 10 a.m.- 7p.m. and Sundays 1-4 p.m. For more information follow the Hopkins County-Madisonville Public Library on their Facebook page where they will post announcements and auction information.
