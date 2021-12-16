While the assessment of damage and destruction left in the wake of Saturday’s early-morning tornado is still ongoing, officials in Ohio County say they’re fortunate not to have experienced loss of life there as a result of the storm.
About 50 homes were destroyed, but so far only three injuries have been reported from the twister that the National Weather Service is reporting as an EF3-level storm.
EF3 tornadoes are considered strong and severe, with winds from 136-165 MPH, according to the NWS.
Aside from those 50 houses, most of the county will have its power restored by the end of today, said EMA Director Charlie Shields.
He said the storm left about 15% of Ohio Countians, or roughly 3,600 residents, without power initially.
Throughout the weekend, Ohio County Judge Executive David Johnston traveled to the areas hit by the twister.
The storm entered the county after passing through Bremen. It traveled along Highway 85 east before coming into Hartford, crossing Highway 231 North and traveled on to cross Highway 69 north, and continued in a northeast direction until it until it crossed into Breckenridge County.
Shields, who has surveyed the twister’s path from an airplane, said it appears the storm ended a few miles after entering Breckenridge County.
Johnston said no Ohio Countians have been reported missing, but he worries that there may be an individual who didn’t have someone to check in on them. That is why volunteers are still going door-to-door and canvassing areas where large swaths of debris are located to ensure everyone is accounted for.
Some of the homes have been reduced to what looks like matchsticks, he said, making it hard to see if a house once stood there, or if it was an outbuilding or a barn.
“It has been a blessing that we don’t have more people seriously hurt,” he said. “If you see these houses, you will understand how amazing it is that people survived that damage.”
Shields is in the process of completing a damage assessment of the storm. He will travel down every road and visit every house impacted to take pictures and catalog for FEMA, which will be visiting the area within the week.
FEMA will then do its own assessment, and then reach out to families in need of assistance, he said.
The county is receiving no other state or federal assistance at this time, he said.
In the meantime, county residents have taken it upon themselves to gather clothing and goods for those in need. A building at the Ohio County Park has been repurposed into a staging area for donated items. Throughout the weekend and into Monday, people impacted by the storm were stopping by.
They were given a basket or a tote and were able to gather clothing, nonperishable foods or other household items they needed. Ohio County Parks and Recreation staff were also loading up items to deliver to individuals who couldn’t make it to the staging area.
June Hamilton, of Beaver Dam, was one of the volunteers coordinating those efforts. She and about 20 others spent the weekend sorting through donated items.
“I was lucky in this storm, and I know a lot of others were not,” she said. “I felt the need to come and do something to help these people who are hurting so bad.”
She said it’s nice when people in a small community can come together for the benefit of those who have suffered a loss.
The outpouring of support has been overwhelming, she said.
Shields said any leftover items will be loaded into a truck and taken to one of the western Kentucky counties in need of assistance.
“We will take care of Ohio County first, but what we have left, we will donate to them, because gosh knows, some others were hit a whole lot worse,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.