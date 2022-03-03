The city of Madisonville will be hosting its annual 4th Fest and Praise in the Park July 2-4, taking place at The Madisonville City Park. This three day, free event, will feature two stages of entertainment, food trucks, various vendors, a beer garden, kids activities, and of course, fireworks each evening.
This summer’s headliners on the main stage include, The BB King Blues Experience featuring Claudette King, We The Kingdom, Big Daddy Weave, Craig Morgan and Aaron Tippin. Additional performers on the main stage include C+C Music Factory, Tag Team, Darryl Van Lear, and Don Ready.
In addition to the main stage, a second stage will feature local acts and artists from the area.
Saturday’s lineup will feature the Purse Dive Divas, Rufus & Julia Trio, ZoCephus & FunkNasty, Soul N the Pocket, and the Boscoe France Band.
Sunday’s lineup includes the Lifepoint Praise Band, WOF Praise Team, Dustin Scarbrough and The Least of These, and the Madisonville First Responders Praise Band.
Monday’s lineup showcases Dakota Hayden, Whiskey Alibi, Ray Ligon, and the Cameron Tabor Band.
“The side stage was a big hit last year. This year, we have added a third day to continue to highlight local and regional talent. Our community is filled with some amazing artists, and we are grateful to showcase these homegrown gems to the entire region,” Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton shared.
According to Mayor Cotton, this has become the largest three-day outdoor festival in the region. The community has really come together to make this happen, and the support and teamwork has been instrumental in getting this put together for residents and visitors alike.
The main stage concerts will begin each evening at 5 p.m. with the fireworks following afterwards.
For more information visit, madisonvilleliving.com and click on the events tab.
